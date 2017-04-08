Every year, the Grand National meeting descends on the Aintree racecourse, where we’ll see 40 jockeys navigate a four-and-a-half mile track for a respectable £1 million prize.

Grand National 2017 Schedule: What date is it, and what time does it start?

The annual race festival begins on Thursday, April 6, and continues right up until Saturday, April 8.

There will be seven races each day, the first of which kicks off at 1.40pm UK time.

But the main event – the Grand National race – will begin at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 8.

Grand National 2017 – Saturday Schedule:

13.45pm – Aintree Handicap Hurdle – Grade 3

14.25pm – Mersey Novices Hurdle – Grade 1

15.00pm – Maghull Novices Chase – Grade 1

15.40pm – Liverpool Hurdle – Grade 1

16.20pm – Betfred Handicap Chase – Listed

17.15pm – Randox Health Grand National – Grade 2

18.15pm – Aintree Conditional Handicap Hurdle – Listed

Grand National 2017: How to watch online and on TV

ITV has broadcasting rights for the Grand National 2017, so you’ll be able to catch all the action live from 2pm each day on the usual ITV channel.

You’ll also be able to watch the races online via the ITV Hub or the ITV Racing website:

You can also get the ITV Hub on mobile for free, by downloading the app on iOS (iPhone, iPad) or Android devices:

Grand National 2017 Runners: What horses are racing?

Here's the full list of runners, plus odds:

The Last Samuri – 14/1

More Of That – 12/1

Shantou Flyer – 50/1

Perfect Candidate – 50/1

Saphir Du Rheu – 16/1

Roi Des Francs – 50/1

Wounded Warrior – 50/1

Wonderful Charm – 40/1

Tenor Nivernais – 40/1

Blaklion – 12/1

Drop Out Joe – 50/1

Le Mercurey – 40/1

The Young Master – 16/1

Cause Of Causes – 14/1

Regal Encore – 50/1

Vieux Lion Rouge – 10/1

Definitely Red – 10/1

Ucello Conti – 16/1

Double Shuffle – 40/1

Houblon Des Obeaux – 40/1

Pleasant Company – 16/1

One For Arthur – 14/1

Ballynagour – 66/1

Highland Lodge – 25/1

Bishops Road – 50/1

Lord Windermere – 50/1

Saint Are – 33/1

Vicente – 20/1

Just A Par – 33/1

Measureofmydreams – 40/1

Raz De Maree – 33/1

Stellar Notion – 50/1

Rogue Angel – 33/1

Cocktails At Dawn – 100/1

Thunder And Roses – 33/1

Gas Line Boy – 66/1

Goodtoknow – 66/1

La Vaticane – 100/1

Doctor Harper – 66/1

