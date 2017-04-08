Grand National 2017: The best UK bookies for each-way bets

The best UK bookies for each-way bets – Grand National 2017 guide

Which UK bookies are paying out the most places for the Grand National 2017? Our quick guide to the best Grand National each-way bets reveals all.

Taking place on Saturday April 8 at 5.15pm BST, the Grand National is one of the UK's most iconic sporting events, and if you're really wanting to get into the spirit, you may be looking to place a small, responsible wager on today's famous horse race.

Everyone and their nan drops a shilling or two on the ponies at this time of year, but to make the most of your money, you may want to consider an each-way bet to maximise your chances of buying the first round tonight.

Unfortunately, not all UK bookies are created equal – some pay out more places for the Grand National than others.

That's where we come in.

Here's a rundown of the main UK bookies for the Grand National and how many places they're paying out:

188bet: Paying out 6 places, 1/4 the odds

Bet365: Paying out 6 places, 1/4 the odds

BetVictor: Paying out 6 places, 1/4 the odds

Paddy Power: Paying out 6 places, 1/4 the odds.

Coral: Paying out 5 places, 1/4 the odds

Ladbrokes: Paying out 5 places, 1/4 the odds

Stan James: Paying out 5 places, 1/4 the odds

William Hill: Paying out 5 places, 1/4 the odds

Note that some of the bookies mentioned may only be offering extended each-way places for bets made online or via mobile

Also, please bet responsibly. TrustedReviews does not encourage gambling – you should only have a punt if you can afford to lose your wager.

For further guidance on responsible gambling, please consult the Gamble Aware website.

Who are you backing for the Grand National 2017? Share your tips in the comments below.