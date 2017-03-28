Got £2,395 spare? You can now buy Porsche Design's luxe Windows 10 convertible

The long wait for UK PC fanatics to add a piece of real luxury to their computing life is over after Microsoft opened up pre-orders for its Porsche Design all-in-one.

Unveiled at MWC 2017, the Porsche Design Book One has almost the exact same design and form factor as the Microsoft Surface Book but costs a whopping £2,395/$2,495. (via)

For that price you do get a impressive spec sheet that is comparable with the higher end Surface Book models and headlined by a 2.7GHz Intel Core I7-7500U (Kaby Lake) processor.

There isn’t a lot to distinguish the two beyond a few design differences, but what ‘the convertible of your dreams’ has over its close sibling is a display that twists 360-degrees without needing to be detached.

As mentioned earlier, it takes plenty of design cues from Porsche and is ‘every bit as sleek and refined’ as those very sports cars with which it shares a name.

The 2-in-1 also gets the customary 13.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and ships with a pen that has been ‘specially developed by Wacom’ and features the Porsche Design branding.

What it doesn’t have under the hood is a dedicated GPU, where it is stuck with the standard Intel HD Graphics 620. It’s appropriate here to point out that for almost the same price you can get an Nvidia dGPU on the Surface Book that packs an Intel Core i7 CPU.

The aforementioned Surface Book model actually costs just £2,249/$2,824 as part of one of Microsoft’s many deals and begs the question as to why you’d fork out the extra 150 odd quid on the Porsche version.

If you’re a big fan of the Porsche brand and need that rotating screen then it’s almost certainly worth going with the Book One. Otherwise, the Surface Book is a better bet.

The Book One will start shipping from April 27 and you can put in your order right here.

Does a subtle bit of branding make you want to buy a Surface Book? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.