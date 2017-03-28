Porsche Design's luxe Windows 10 2-in-1 is now on sale – if you've got £2395 spare

PC fanatics wanting to add some luxury to their Windows 10 computing life have a new option, after Microsoft opened up pre-orders for the Porsche Design Book One convertible.

Unveiled at MWC 2017, the Porsche Design Book One has almost the exact same design and form factor as the Microsoft Surface Book, but costs a whopping £2395/$2495.

For that price, you get a relatively impressive spec sheet comparable to higher end Surface Book models, complete with a 2.7GHz Intel Core I7-7500U (Kaby Lake) processor, 13.3-inch QHD+ display, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Porsche Design-branded stylus developed in partnership with Wacom.

That said, there's no discrete GPU option – it's Intel HD Graphics 620 or bust, unlike the Surface Book proper, which offers an Nvidia upgrade.

Elsewhere, there are some design differences to speak of, with Porsche Design's "convertible of your dreams" boasting a 360-degree swivel display that can also be undocked and used as a tablet.

If you’re a big fan of the Porsche brand (note, though, that Porsche Design is actually its own entity) and want a rotating screen, then the Book One is probably worth a look.

That said, the top Surface Book model costs less at £2249/$2824, and many will probably be just as happy not forking out the extra £150-odd for the shiny logo.

The Book One will start shipping from April 27 and you can put in your order right here.

Intrigued by the Porsche Design Book One? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.