GoPro will relaunch its Karma drone

GoPro has been showing off a load of its products at CES 2017, but the most interesting news is that the recalled Karma drone will be relaunched.

The company was forced to recall the Karma drone in November after reports began to surface of the device losing power during flight.

GoPro issued refunds at the time but did not provide replacements for the Karma drone – a foldable device that could be used with the company's range of action cams.

Until now, it's been unclear whether the Karma would be relaunched, but the company has announced it will indeed return to the market.

Just when the drone will reappear remains unclear, but GoPro plans to reveal more details at an event in early February, so we'll no doubt learn about the relaunch date then.

The company says it is "completing its testing" and that the power issues were due to a mechanical issue related to the drone’s battery.

When the Karma drone was launched last year, the model without a camera cost £719 in the UK ($799 in the US), while the 'Karma plus Hero5 Black' bundle cost £999.

The drone itself was an attempt by GoPro to branch out from the action cams it's known for, and could fold down to fit into a backpack, making it much smaller and lighter than most drones.

DJI launched a rival device around the same time, the Mavic Pro, which is also capable of folding down but comes with an attached camera.

Aside from the Karma relaunch announcement, GoPro also used CES to unveil new software updates which will allow its Hero 5 action camera to automatically upload footage to the cloud.

WATCH: GoPro Hero 5 Black, Hero 5 Session and Karma Drone

