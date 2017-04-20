GoPro's Fusion 360-degree camera packs six GoPros into one

This week, Facebook announced a new 360-degree camera, and now GoPro is getting in on the action with its spherical Fusion offering.

The Fusion combines the equivalent of six GoPro cameras into the spherical design, and is capable of shooting 5.2K video at 30 frames-per-second.

That means it should be able to outdo Samsung's 4K-capable Gear 360 when it comes to quality, as well as the Nikon Keymission 360.

GoPro's latest will shoot both virtual reality content and conventional non-VR video and photo formats, and the company says it will work with "a broad range" of its mounts and handheld accessories.

A new video from the company shows off footage shot using the Fusion, which you can check out below:

"Fusion is just that, the ability to capture every angle simultaneously…as though you had six GoPro cameras fused into one," said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.

"Whether filming for VR or traditional fixed-perspective content, Fusion represents the state-of-the-art in versatile spherical capture."

Unfortunately, if you're tempted to try out GoPro's take on 360-degree video, you'll have to wait, unless you're a "brand", "agency", or "content professional", as the company is only releasing the camera to those customers this summer as part of a pilot scheme.

Luckily, there will be a limited commercial release of Fusion by the end of 2017, when more details on pricing will be revealed.

GoPro is asking those interested in the pilot programme to visit its sign-up site to register their interest.

Let us know what you think of the GoPro Fusion in the comments.