GoPro Hero6 confirmed, new camera will launch later this year

It’s official, GoPro will launch more new cameras this year with the GoPro Hero6 set to top the pile.

Despite consumers failing to update their action cams as regularly as their smartphones or laptops - something that’s caused issues for GoPro - the manufacturer has confirmed it will continue to push things on with new devices.

Plans for the new camera were confirmed by GoPro CEO Nick Woodman during the company’s recent earnings call.

“We can confirm there will be new cameras and other accessories released during the year and new camera namely being HERO6,” Woodman said while fielding questions.

Despite revealing the new flagship camera is on the way, Woodman failed to give any concrete specs or even a launch window for the new device.

Instead, he added: “We’re not going to share any information as to the timing or any other details around the release of those new products.”

The news comes just months after the GoPro Hero5 was debuted as the manufacturer’s latest flagship offering.

Launched back in September, the Hero5 is GoPro’s first flagship camera to feature an integrated touchscreen display.

The camera, which has been handed video and image capturing upgrades, is also waterproof without the need for a protective housing and can be activated using your voice alone.

Although GoPro continues to make what are widely considered to be the best action cameras on the market, the company has struggled financially in recent years as consumers cling on to their existing, robust devices instead of upgrading.

As well as teasing the next wave of cameras, Woodman used the company’s earnings call to announce annual losses of $116 million (£93).

Despite the losses, GoPro has seen uptake in its additional services such as its $4.99 per month cloud storage platform.

“In 2016, big investment in hardware, cloud, and mobile yielded a solid foundational experience for our customers, Woodman stated. “In 2017, we will build on this foundation for our customers while improving efficiency and managing cost to achieve profitability.”

The news comes just days after the GoPro Karma drone was put back on sale after bugs saw units falling from the sky.

