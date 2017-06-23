Google will finally halt one of its most egregious privacy invasions

Google is to stop scanning the contents of your Gmail account in order to send you targeted advertisements, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Google has told the publication it will finally stop the practice, which has been carried out since Gmail became a thing way back in 2004.

However, according to the report, the move isn’t a concession to its everyday users, it is actually designed to give paying corporate customers more confidence.

Google has always scanned the accounts of free users for advertising purposes, but enterprise users of its G-Suite were excused from the practice.

Apparently, Google worried this approach created confusion among the 3 million companies using G-Suite and so it is ditching ad targeting within Gmail across the board.

However, this doesn’t mean users of the webmail service will be free from ads completely.

It will still use search, browsing and YouTube histories to flood your account with ads. But at least you won’t be targeted by having your private conversations read.

Small wins. Small wins.

Do you feel a little better about using Gmail now? Share your thoughts in the comments below