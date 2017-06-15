Google to consider offering Apple’s HomeKit platform a massive leg-up

Google-owned Nest has revealed it is pondering bringing Apple HomeKit support to its range of market-leading learning thermostats.

Until now Nest hasn’t supported HomeKit on existing products, mainly due to Apple's need for a hardware authentication chip when pairing.

However, this changes in iOS 11 with Apple making it far easier for smart home companies to retroactively add support for legacy products through software authentication.

When asked by 9to5Mac whether it will take advantage over the opportunity to expand its reach to the Siri-controlled platform, a Nest representative said it would “consider HomeKit.”

Related: Apple HomePod

If Nest does offer HomeKit support, it will serve as a major boost to Apple’s maturing smart home platform.

The company’s HomePod speaker will take on the Amazon Echo and Google Home as a voice automation platform and Nest support could go a long way to encourage adoption.

With the forthcoming iOS 11, Apple is also adding support for taps and sprinklers, as well as the ability to pair HomeKit-friendly devices with improved NFC.

If HomeKit gains Nest support, it’d leave Samsung’s SmartThings as the only major smart home platform on the outside.

Would Nest support encourage you to put your smart home in Apple's hands? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.