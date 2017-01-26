Google’s next Pixel phone will ‘definitely’ be waterproof, apparently

Google’s next Pixel smartphone could be completely waterproof, at least according to one US-based journalist.

Waterproofing is an increasingly common (and increasingly requested) feature on flagship smartphones, but last year’s Google Pixel went without. However, Stephen Hall, the Senior Editor at specialist blog 9to5Google, reckons that’s about to change with a sequel smartphone later this year.

In a post to Twitter, Hall wrote: “Little tidbit we were told in October last year that I forgot about: ‘Waterproofing definitely coming with next Pixel device’"

He continued: “It was both a time constraint and an ‘internal conflict between hardware (namely, camera) and/or waterproofing vs. price point’."

“I think it was the right decision to prioritise camera if they had to go with just one. Grabbed a lot of headlines for normal people,” Hall added.

However, it’s important to note that Hall caveated his post with a disclaimer that he was tweeting this information rather than publishing it on 9to5Google because it wasn’t “corroborated”:

Still, Hall’s comments echo information revealed by Wired’s Kelsey McClellan last year, who revealed that the Pixels weren’t made waterproof because Google simply ran out of time.

The goods news is that this could all change in 2017, but we’ve still got a long way to go until launch. It’s unlikely that Google will debut any new phones before autumn – we’re expecting a launch somewhere between September and November.

We were thoroughly impressed with the original Google Pixel phone, giving it a 4.5/5 score in our review. We praised the handset’s stunning camera, slick Android OS, good size, and speedy performance. Here’s our verdict: “A stunning camera makes Google’s first proper smartphone a contender for best Android phone of 2016."

