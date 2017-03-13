Google's #myAndroid Taste Test lets you design your own home screen

The ability to personalise your home screen with apps, widgets and icon packs galore has always been part of the appeal of Android, but the endless possibilities for customisation can be an overwhelming and thankless task for some users.

If you’re in that category of people, then Google’s new #myAndroid Taste Test is for you. Designed like a quick-fire personality quiz, the online tool takes you through a series of questions to help construct the perfect Android home screen for your device.

Thankfully, the #myAndroid Taste Test isn’t likely to provoke an existential meltdown like many of the online personality quizzes out there. Each question asks you to choose from a pair of pictures, which represent design elements like icon layout, colour schemes and wallpaper style.

It takes a couple of minutes, and when you’re done, you’re offered three home screen options designed around your answers, each including a wallpaper, icon pack, launcher and some handy widgets. If one of those options takes your fancy, you can follow links to the Google Play store where you can download the components for your chosen look.

The tool offers a thorough sweep of the apps and launchers available, too – Google hasn’t just stuck to its own Google Now and Google Pixel launchers to offer up inspiration.

Of course, once you’ve downloaded an app or launcher, you still have to do some tinkering to get the specific component recommended by the Taste Test. For instance, if your perfect home screen has wallpaper from the Zedge app, you’ll have to hunt down the wallpaper in the app yourself. But at least you know exactly which one you’re looking for, which is often half the battle.

