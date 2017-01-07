Google's quietly let developers know that apps that use the Google+ Hangouts API to add additional functionality to video calls on the platform will no longer continue to function after April 25 this year.

The company announced the change in an email sent to developers, and on the FAQ page for Google+ Hangout developers. For users,it means that you'll no longer be able to use the tools that enhance the functionality off Hangouts, such as launching a customer service call from sites that have integrated a button, use custom media effects (no more virtual moustaches and hats on your calls!) or use many of the productivity tools that have integrated.

While the API is no longer being supported and will apps will stop functioning on April 25, there are a few exceptions that will continue to function. Most notably among these is suport for enterprise-focused services and features, like being able to dial into a call with DialPad or RingCentral and tools like Slack. The Hangouts on Air broadcasting tools will continue to work too.

The change isn't a death of the Google+ Hangouts API in its entirety, but rather reflects a change in focus for Google's goals with the software. Where it had previously been using the API to support social and consumer use via Hangouts, it saw little real success and is now focusing the platform on enterprise users instead.

The move follows a change in October last year that means it's no longer required that handset makers using the Android operating system pre-install Hangouts as part of Google's services.

