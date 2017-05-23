Google’s AlphaGo AI beats ‘world’s best’ Go player

Google’s AlphaGo AI has won the first game of Go in a three-part series against the best human player at the game, Ke Jei.

AlphaGo is making a name for itself defeating some of the best Go players in the world after it took on the Korean maestro Lee Se-dol and won, last year.

Now the artificial intelligence has its sights set on Ke Jei after this first round victory, in a set of matches taking place at Google’s Future of Go Summit in China this week.

AlphaGo’s victory isn't as straightforward as it seems, however. The AI won by half a point, the closest margin possible in the game of Go.

Still, AlphaGo isn't programmed to win by the biggest number of points, instead it's designed to look for the most sure route to victory, making its win incredibly difficult to dissect.

The second round of AI versus human will take place on Thursday with the final scheduled to go ahead this Saturday.

Friday is shaping up to be the most interesting of the series, however, with the AI set to take on the combined mental strength of five Chinese professional Go players.

