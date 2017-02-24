Yes, Google now makes Really Blue jeans to match the Pixel phone

Over the years, many firms have lamented how competition from Google has impacted upon their business.

However, it’s unlikely jeans manufacturers have much to fear from the Silicon Valley giant following its latest attempts at diversification.

Yes, Google is now making jeans - the world’s bluest jeans to be precise.

The Google ‘Really Blue’ jeans from Cambridge-born designer Christopher Cowen exist to pair with the new Google Pixel phone of the same shade.

However, they won’t be competing with 501s on the rack at your local Urban Outfitters.

To nab a pair of these babies you’ll need to be fitted by the designer himself, which pretty much rules most of us out.

The Really Blue Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones are available to pre-order now from the Google Store and exclusive UK network partner EE.

But beware, as you can see the combination of Really Blue jeans and Really Blue Pixel is totally impractical.

Just look at the depth of that back pocket! At some point your fancy Android Nougat device is going to fall out. Then you're just going to be Pixel-less and feeling Really, Really Blue.

Poor design work, Cowen.

Have you snapped up a Pixel phone yet? Where does it rank in terms of Android smartphones? Drop us a line below.