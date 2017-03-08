Google wants to make Android even more useful by simply eliminating the amount of times users have to copy and paste information as part of a host of new features in the upcoming Android O OS.

First spotted here, Google is planning to unveil a trio of new features for its mobile OS at the I/O developer conference in May, according to a source speaking to VentureBeat, and all of them could arrive as a part of Android O.

The first involves copying and pasting using Copy Less, a neat feature that cuts down on the endless switching between apps.

Take your lads or girls WhatsApp group as an example. Deciding on a dinner spot for Friday is usually quite a task, made more laborious by having to flick between apps to check the latest reviews.

Copy Less gives Gboard the ability to make automatic suggestions based on Yelp or Trip Advisor searches to eliminate that irritating switching lark.

For example, typing “it’s at” in the text box will trigger Gboard to bring up the address of the last place searched for in one of those two review apps. Whilst it will only eliminate a matter of seconds, it’s sounds very useful indeed.

Another useful way Google wants to use artificial intelligence is by stepping up the capabilities of regular text messages.

Right now, if someone sends an address to you on Android, it’s time to get the copy and paste feature out once again.

In future, however, a new feature will mean Android recognises the address in the message, and a tap of that text will open up Google Maps.

Of course, iOS has been offering the same for a while, and even Gmail tags certain information it recognises as useful, so it’s nothing revolutionary. However, it’s another string that Android can add to its bow.

Finally, making gestures at your phone to get it to perform certain actions could soon become part of Android.

A source claims finger gestures will be added so that certain letters drawn on screen actually mean something. Scribbling down ‘C’ will bring up a short list of recent contacts, ‘M’ for a recap of your last few messages, ‘F’ for Facebook and so on.

The source did add that gesture triggers are the one feature of these three that could be delayed or scrapped altogether. As for the other two, Google’s I/O developer conference in May is the date to put in the diary.

Which of these three new features are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.