Google Pixel XL 2: Is this our first look at the stunning sequel?

The second generation Google Pixel XL smartphone, will boast much thinner bezels and a more modern design, reports on Tuesday claimed.

AndroidPolice has published a render (below) based on information it has received about the larger 2017 release, believed to be codenamed tamien.

It features an attractive, modern and clean design with slightly curved edges, not entirely dissimilar to the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The render shows a single-lens camera and a fingerprint sensor that sits just below the glass window on the rear of the device. According to the report, the display is a 6-inch AMOLED panel from LG with a 2:1 aspect ratio.

Tuesday’s update also speculates the 2017 Pixel XL will boast a squeezable frame, just like the love-it-or-loathe-it Edge Sense feature on the recent HTC U11 smartphone.

While the report expresses confidence in an ‘extremely reliable’ source, it also says it is not 100% clear whether the image above represents Google’s final design.

The Google Pixel 2 phones are expected to arrive in October as the first to run the Android O operating system.

Alongside the iPhone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the Google Pixel sequels are among 2017’s most anticipated handsets and they’re all likely to land within a month of each other.

We’ve also got the Motorola event to look forward to later this month, as well as whatever IFA 2017 serves up. It’s going to be a fun few months, smartphone fans.

Which of the late-2017 handsets are you most looking forward to? Pick your winner in the comments section below.