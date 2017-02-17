The ‘Really Blue’ Google Pixel and Pixel XL are coming exclusively to EE

If you’re feeling blue about the lack of Google Pixel and Pixel XL colour options then wipe those tears away and get on the blower to EE.

The UK network has announced it will be the exclusive direct to network partner for the ‘Really Blue’ edition of the Android Nougat handsets, announced last autumn.

The company is promising Wi-Fi Calling, 4G Calling and lightning data speeds thanks to access to the UK’s only CAT 9 4G Network.

There’s also freebies being doled out for pre-order customers who go all-in on a 32GB edition (of any color) between now and March 3.

Those opting for the £45.99/£50.99 4GEE Max plan with 7GB of data will get the phone free.

Additionally you’ll get a free Google Daydream headset and 10 free BAFTA winning movies from the Google Play store.

They are as follows:

1. Les Miserables

2. Inglourious Basterds

3. Schindler's List

4. Billy Elliot

5. In Bruges

6. The Theory of Everything

7. Boyhood

8. Atonement

9. Shakespeare In Love

10. Anna Karenina

This is all while stocks last.

The Really Blue Google Pixels will be available in store at EE on February 24 and will join the Quite Black or Very Silver editions.

Google Pixel is the best Android phone in the world right now. Will any of 2017's big hitters take its crown? Share your predictions in the comments.