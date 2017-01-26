Google Pixel 2 will be better than original shocker

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are darn good phones, both earning near-perfect 9/10 ratings from your pals at TrustedReviews.

However, according to reports, Google is not halting the push for perfection and is already working on devices with better… well, everything.

Related: Google Pixel 2 - 5 features it must have

A 9to5Google source says the firm is looking to further improve the excellent camera, which we called ‘the best on any phone to date.’

According to the person familiar with Google’s plans, waterproofing the sequel is also on the table.

The report says Google is looking at two differing chipsets which, unfortunately, would give it an even higher price tag.

Given we debated whether these handsets (at £599/£719 respectively) were overpriced, a bump 12 months on is unlikely to go down too well.

However, there may be hope for those operating at the lower end of the market, according to the report.

“Finally, the same source says Google has lately been testing lower-end Pixel devices which would bring lesser specs and a much lower price tag,” the report says.

Given the Pixel phones weren’t released until October last year, we’re unlikely to see follow ups until the autumn.

Google has confirmed its annual I/O conference will kick of on May 17, which definitely sounds too soon.

What do you want from a Google Pixel 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below.