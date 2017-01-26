Google Pixel 2: 5 features it must have

We’d hazard a guess that the Google Pixel 2 is coming this year, but the leaks haven’t started flowing yet. Here's what we want to see in Google’s flagship, including specs, features, camera, Android 8 and more.

Latest Google Pixel 2 news and leaks

The Google Pixel hit the shelves late last year, so it's still too early for any concrete leaks about a sequel to one of our favourite phones of 2016.

The biggest rumour so far revolves around one of our most requested Pixel 2 features, and it seems the upcoming flagship will survive a dunk in the bath.

Google Pixel 2: What we (think) we know

Google Pixel 2 – predicted specs

Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB RAM

5 and 5.7-inch screens, both 2560 x 1440

Quick Charge 4.0

Android 8

Water-resistant body

The Google Pixel 2 will be flagship device, and as such it’ll have pretty much all the top end specs available. We’d wager that there'll be a Snapdragon 835 CPU – the same processor that’ll likely power the Samsung Galaxy S8, but not the LG G6 – and either 4GB or 6GB RAM. HTC has stuck with 4GB RAM for its U Ultra, so it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Samsung and LG jump to 6GB.

If Google does go with the 835, that means the Pixel 2 will be capable of Quick Charge 4.0. This is possibly the coolest feature of the new chip, as Qualcomm claims you’ll get five hours of juice from a five minute charge. Now that’s something we can get onboard with.

We might see a 4K display on the Pixel 2, especially if Google wants to push its Daydream VR platform forward, but no one has successfully managed to do this yet. The Note 7 was rumoured to pack this high-res panel and it didn’t, and it doesn’t look like the Galaxy S8 will either. Battery life, overheating and poor performance are all negatives of having even more pixels in a display, so we’d guess it’ll stay at quad-HD for the larger model and probably 1080p for the smaller. We’d like to see both gun for Quad HD, though.

Finally, you can bet that fiver in your pocket that the next Google phone will be the first to ship with Android 8.0. We’ve heard nothing about what that might include yet, but Android ‘O’ (Oreo? Orbit Gum? Oatmeal cookie? Opal Fruit?) will surely revolve heavily around the Google Assistant – and making it even smarter. We might see some AI elements too – as that’s all the rage – and hopefully an end to the increasingly defunct homescreen.

When does the Google Pixel 2 come out?

Google tends to release its flagship phone in the Autumn, shortly after Apple unveils the iPhone. We'd peg the Google Pixel 2 with an October/November launch, with pre-orders going live immediately following the announcement.

How much will the Google Pixel 2 cost?

Google Pixel: £599 (32GB) | £699 (128GB)

Google Pixel XL: £719 (32GB) | £819 (128GB)

We would expect the Google Pixel 2 to hit the price-points as above – we hope lower – though possibly with higher storage at lower prices.

Google Pixel 2: What we want

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are great, but we think there are obvious areas for improvement. Here are five keys upgrades we’d love to see in the Google Pixel 2.

1. A more enticing starting price

We were spoiled with the Nexus series. High-end specs for a rock-bottom price was always too good to be true, and now that Google is taking phones seriously it’s a different story.

Whereas the Nexus 6P hit shelves for less than £500, the Pixel XL runs up to £819 if you want a beefy amount of internal storage. It’s an iPhone-matching price that we’re just not sure Google is quite justified in charging yet.

We'd love if the Pixel 2 came in at a lower price, but maybe that's asking too much just after Brexit.

2. Improved base storage, or a microSD slot

Both Pixels currently offer either 32GB or 128GB of internal storage, but we’d like to see that base jump to 64GB.

Like 16GB before it, 32GB is fast becoming redundant as 4K video files get bigger and mobile games become more ambitious. 32GB can easily be filled up with a few Spotify playlists and a holiday’s worth of snaps.

Things aren’t helped by the lack of expandable storage, which is pretty much the norm on every other Android phone. 64GB seems a much fairer starting point, and Google could always offer up an iPhone 7 matching 256GB model for the media hoarders out there.

3. A more durable body

Unlike many, we’re fans of the Google Pixel’s design. It’s not the thinnest nor the lightest, but it’s well built and manageable even if you plump for the larger model. We have noticed though that the metal used seems very to scratch and dent very easily. Even without dropping our Pixel XL, the corners and sides have got increasingly dinged.

Considering its likely high starting price, it seems only right that Google should improve its components and give us a much tougher device.

4. Water resistance is a must

The Google Pixel matches, and in most cases supersedes, flagships from Sony, Apple and Samsung in many areas but it’s still lacking something.

A high IP rating (either IP67 or IP68) means you can dunk your phone in about a metre of water without any actual damage, and it’s a feature the Google Pixel 2 simply must have to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 (or iPhone 7S/iPhone 8).

5. Better audio throughout

One of the Pixels few shortcoming are its downward facing and rather tinny speakers. Often a forgotten feature on phones – normally to save space – we love good speakers and DACs on phones.

The HTC 10 has great audio, and it does make a big difference especially on media centric phones with large screens. Considering the current Pixel has a thick bezel running around the display, there should be enough room to jam in some decent front-firing speakers. Oh, and keep the headphone jack. Cheers, Google.

