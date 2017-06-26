Google Pixel 2 specs teased – for two different phones

The next Google Pixel smartphones are largely shrouded in mystery, but the fog is clearing just a little each day.

We’ve been hearing for a long while that Google’s next smartphones are coming later this year, and are being developed under the codenames ‘Walleye’ and ‘Taimen’. A third – ‘Muskie’ – was also tipped to be in development, but was reportedly scrapped. These two handsets are expected to be the successors to 2016’s Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL, and will probably run on the new Android O software.

Luckily for us, Android hub XDA Developers has published a new blog post that details a number of specifications about both Walleye and Taimen. The post reads: “XDA Developers has obtained information about both upcoming Google devices…from a source familiar with the matter that spent time with at least one of these phones. We are confident in the validity of the details presented…given the source’s track record.”

It’s entirely possible that the details may change closer to the launch date, although the post suggests that this is “unlikely”.

Here’s what’s rumoured.

Taimen Leak

For Taimen, this report suggests that the phone will feature a sizeable 5.99-inch display with a high-resolution 1440p OLED panel – that’s going to be built by LG, apparently.

The phone is also tipped to feature a smaller bezel, and that there will be a 128GB (with 4GB of RAM) model available, with the concession that there may be other storage variants offered too.

We’re also assured that Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 processor will feature in the phone, which is the same chipset we’ve seen debut in the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC U11.

As far as design goes, the back is said to be two-tone glass and metal, similar to what we saw last year. The device is also expected to feature a single camera with dual LED flash, rather than the dual camera that some had been expecting.

Walleye Leak

The Walleye device is said to be smaller than Taimen, boasting a comparatively dinky 4.97-inch display with a Full HD 1080p resolution.

The design is prescribed as being “almost identical” to last year’s Google Pixel, including the large(-ish) bezels. Google is said to be planning to drop the headphone jack, but include stereo speakers.

This phone is also tipped to carry the Snapdragon 835 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Despite the leak, it’s worth taking all rumours with due caution, as we won’t know the truth of the matter until Google makes an official announcement.

What would you like to see from the Google Pixel 2? Let us know in the comments.