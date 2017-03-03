Google Pixel 2 confirmed, and it’s not going to be cheap

There’s definitely going to be a Google Pixel 2 smartphone, and it’s definitely not going to be cheap.

That’s what we’ve learned thanks to quotes gleaned from a roundtable discussion with Google at MWC 2017, which was attended by Android Pit. One of the Googlers at the roundtable was Rick Osterloh, who heads up the company’s hardware division.

When probed on a possible for Google Pixel 2 release date, Osterloh confirmed that the Pixel series wasn’t just an experiment, and that there would definitely be another device coming up in 2017.

“There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it,” Osterloh said, adding: “You can count on a successor this year, even if you don’t hear a date from me now.”

The first Google Pixel smartphone was announced and released in October 2016, so we’d imagine Google will probably stick to a similar timeline next time around. It’s a good period to launch a phone as there’s opportunity to scoop up pre-Christmas seasonal spending, although the downside is that it means going head-to-head with Apple’s next smartphone – the iPhone 8, perhaps?

The other titbit we learned from the roundtable is that “Pixel stays premium”, i.e. that Google won’t be launching low-end Pixel smartphones. That makes sense, as the Pixel devices are intended to showcase the very best of what Android has to offer. Plus, profit margins are incredibly thin when manufacturing low-end Android handsets, so Google will likely want to retain the Pixel line as a money-spinner.

What would you like to see from the Google Pixel 2? Let us know in the comments.