Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 codenames leaked?

Google will be following up its stellar Pixel and Pixel XL phones from last year with sequels in 2017, and we might have just learned the codenames of the new devices.

Android Police is reporting that the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are being referred to as 'Walleye' and 'Muskie' within Google.

It doesn't tell us much about the phones themselves, but it's nice to see a bit of Pixel 2 news emerging as the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 rumours go into overdrive.

Of course, at this point it's all unconfirmed, but the site says it's confident in the two names being accurate, following a sighting of the 'Walleye' handset in the Android Open Source Project gerrit.

The only thing that tells us, however, is that the phone spotted, if it is indeed the Pixel 2, will run Android – hardly a shock.

The Google Pixel XL

A source "in the same context" as the 'Walleye' sighting apparently provided the site with the name 'Muskie' for the larger Pixel XL 2.

The codenames themselves refer to North American freshwater fishes, and since muskies are larger than the walleyes, the monikers seem to make a lot of sense.

It follows Google confirming that the Pixel 2 phone will be coming later this year, with Rick Osterloh, who heads up Google's hardware division, explaining in an interview that the Pixel phone from last year was more than just an experiment.

Osterloh told Android Pit: "There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it. You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now."

If Google sticks to last year's schedule, the phone will likely arrive in October or November this year, though further details about specs are simply not available at this time.

Let us know what you want to see on the Pixel 2 in the comments.