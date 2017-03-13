Google: No Pixel or Pixel XL hardware changes

Google says it has not made any hardware alterations to its Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, days after the emergence of new packaging led to speculation changes had been made.

Reports over the weekend saw the emergence of “Rev. B” on a European Pixel smartphone box, suggesting the company may have acted to fix a lingering issue with the device’s microphone.

However, a Google spokesperson has now confirmed to 9to5Google the label does not relate to hardware revisions and the “Rev. B” markings simply pertain to the packaging itself.

“Google has not made any revisions to the Pixel or Pixel XL hardware. We have made some small improvements to our manufacturing process to further reduce any likelihood of an audio codec failure,” the company said.

Google had previously revealed the improvements to the manufacturing process that should assist with the audio issues being experienced by some users.

The firm said all devices manufactured since January should not have the problem and claimed less than 1% of devices built before then experienced it anyway.

Google's Brian Rakowski said: “We have been taking additional steps to reinforce the connection at time of manufacture on phones built since January. Phones manufactured in the last month should not have this problem.

"For phones manufactured before then, the incidence of the problem is <<1%. I know this thread makes it seem much more prevalent, but there is a selection bias at work here."

Have you experienced any issues with your Pixel phone? Share your story in the comments section below.