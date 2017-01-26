Google Maps now warns you if you’re about to enter parking hell

Google Maps has long been a savior when attempting to avoid traffic, but even when the app gets you there on time, it can’t account for how long it can take to find a parking spot.

Well, all that changes today, with a new update for the Android version of Google Maps.

Initially rolling out in 25 major US cities, the app will warn you when parking near your destination may be limited, but it’ll also say when it’s likely to be easy.

Related: Google Pixel 2: Five Features it must have

While this is little help in actually finding a place to dump your car, the warning could encourage drivers to leave a little earlier than planned.

In a post on its official blog, Google explains: “To see how hard it might be to park where you’re headed, just get directions to your destination and look for the parking difficulty icon in the directions card at the bottom of the screen.

“Parking difficulties range from limited to medium to easy and are based on historical parking data (similar to how we calculate Popular Times and Visit Duration).”

Here are the major US cities currently covered by the parking tool: San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa, the DC area, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Portland and Sacramento.

No news yet on when the feature might spread beyond the US.

Is Google Maps still your navigation app of choice? Or has Waze or Apple Maps uspurped it?