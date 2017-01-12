Google Maps makes it easier than ever to say 'screw it, let's Uber'

Google Maps is often the last step before we decide to book a ride with Uber.

If the directions tell us its too far to walk or drive, or the transit information informs us it’s half an hour before the next bus, Uber is the next logical step.

For a while now you’ve been able to see an Uber ETA and price estimate within Google Maps. Now you you can book it without leaving the navigation app.

Assuming you’ve logged in with your Uber account details, once booked, Google Maps will show inform you when the car has arrived and will even show the driver on a live map.

You don’t even need to have the Uber app installed on your smartphone.

Here’s how it works:

Google points out that one the way to your establishment you can use search to look up things like reviews and menus.

The new Google Maps app is available on both iOS and Android from today offering a new look and new options for ride sharing.

This applies to Lyft too, but unfortunately you can’t complete the booking with Lyft right now.

Is Google Maps and Lyft too much of a privacy storm for you to handle? Share your thoughts below.