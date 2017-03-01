Google just made smartphone notes even more useful

Google has improved the integration between its Keep note-making app and the remainder of its suite of productivity tools by bringing it inside G-Suite.

According to Google, users are now able to interact with Keep notes directly inside a Google Doc and it immediately makes the note-taking app even more useful than before.

Keep, which launched in 2013, is basically Google’s answer to Evernote in that it allows users to quickly create notes, attach images, make lists and record voice messages from inside a dedicated app.

Now that it's part of G-Suite, Keep appears in the tools section at the side of each document. You can search through notes from there, find the information you require and drag it straight into a Google Doc.

Integration works the other way around too, and any text in a document can be converted into a Keep note by right-clicking the selected text before choosing the "Save to Keep notepad" option.

The key change here is that, where before you had to go into Google Drive and select the Keep app to view content, now you can do that from inside a doc. Removing that step should mean more people use the G-Suite app – or that's what Google hopes.

Do you use Google Docs instead of Microsoft Office? Let us know in the comments below.