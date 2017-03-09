Google Jamboard 4K whiteboard arrives in May for an eye-popping price

Google has revealed its Jamboard 4K touchscreen cloud-connected whiteboard will go on sale in May, but only offices with significant budgets will be busting out the petty cash for this one.

At the Google Next cloud computing gathering, in San Francisco, the firm revealed that the Cast-enabled 55-inch whiteboard will cost $5,000 (via TechCrunch).

However, the expense doesn’t end there. Google is also asking buyers to front up $600 per year as a support fee for the Jamboard, which was first announced back in October.

Depending on the lifespan, that extra expenditure is likely to put the cost above the Microsoft Surface Hub, which Google is seeking to rival. Redmond’s device starts at $9,000.

So what can the Jamboard do? Well, users will be able to draw, write and erase items, while contributors and collaborators will be able to chip in from remote locations.

Google is also enabling these ‘Jams’ to be broadcast by the host via Google Hangouts calls.

Also, owners of iOS or Android tablets will benefit from a rich array of touchscreen editing tools that enable them to collaborate in real time.

The companion smartphone apps will allow users to follow along, but not to edit.

The display comes with a pair of thick, shape-recognising styluses and an eraser, while fingers can also be used in the latter capacity.

It can recognize 16-points of contact at a time, meaning colleagues gathered around the Jamboard won’t have to wait their turn to contribute.

Will you be lobbying for a Jamboard in your office? Tell us why (or why not) below.