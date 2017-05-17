How to watch Google I/O 2017: Here’s a complete guide on where to watch the Google I/O keynote today, including the start time and YouTube link.

Every year, Google hosts its annual I/O developer conference, and 2017 is no different. We’re expecting major announcements, including new details on the next major version of Android, codename Android O. But we’ll also likely hear about artificial intelligence, search, apps, and more.

What time is the Google I/O 2017 keynote?

The Google I/O 2017 developer conference takes place from May 17 to May 19 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. However, the main keynote speech takes place on Wednesday, May 17 only.

Here are the times for the Google Keynote in various locations:

San Francisco (10am-11.30am)

New York (1pm-2.30pm)

London (6pm-7.30pm)

Berlin (7pm-8.30pm)

Moscow (8pm-9.30pm)

New Delhi (10.30pm-Midnight)

Beijing (1am-2.30am) [Thursday]

Sydney (3am-4.30am) [Thursday]

There’s also a Developer Keynote which begins shortly after the main keynote, at the following times:

San Francisco (1pm-2pm)

New York (4pm-5pm)

London (9pm-10pm)

Berlin (10pm-11pm)

Moscow (11pm-Midnight)

New Delhi (1.30am-2.30am) [Thursday]

Beijing (4am-5am) [Thursday]

Sydney (6am-7am) [Thursday]

How to watch Google I/O 2017 keynote

There are several different places you can watch the Google I/O keynote.

The first is on Google’s own Google event page, where the entire keynote will be livestreamed from 6pm UK time, right up until 10pm.

Click here for Google I/O livestream

The livestream will also be available to watch on Google-owned YouTube, specifically on the company’s ‘Google Developers’ channel.

Click here for Google Developers on YouTube

As soon as the video goes live, we’ll embed it on this page.

Related: Best Android phones

What would you like to see announced at Google I/O 2017? Let us know in the comments.