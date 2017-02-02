The dates for Google I/O 2017 are set, and we’re now mere months away from the big show. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Google I/O 2017 including dates, news, rumours, and ticket information, plus keynote and location details. When is Google I/O 2017? The answers to all your questions are right here.

What is Google I/O? The latest Google I/O 2017 news and rumours

Google I/O is the search giant's annual developer conference, which it holds in San Francisco. It’s used as a platform to showcase the latest software developments from the company, with popular topics including Android and Chrome.

It’s almost certain that we’re going to see a new version of Android – the mysterious Android "O" – announced at the show, with other possible news including Android Wear 3.0, Google Home and Google Assistant, and probably some updates on virtual reality and augmented reality.

At last year’s Google I/O, for example, we saw announcements about:

We’ll update this article when more solid news comes through – stay tuned.

Google I/O 2017 dates – When is Google I/O 2017?

This year, Google I/O will take place between 17-19 May; we’re expecting the keynote to take place on the first day. And like last year, the event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Google I/O 2017 Live Stream – How and where to watch Google I/O 2017

Google will almost certainly be live-streaming the entire Google I/O 2017 keynote on YouTube, but there’s no live link yet – and there won’t be for a while.

To pass the time until this year’s Googlepalooza, here’s last year’s keynote in full:

Google I/O 2017 Registration and Tickets – How to attend Google I/O 2017

Registration isn't live just yet, and even when it does, there’s no guarantee you’ll get a place – if it’s like last year, anyway. In 2016, Google operated a lottery system whereby anyone could apply for a space, but only a select few were actually able to buy tickets.

We also don’t know how much the tickets will cost. Last year, they would have set you back a hefty $900 (although academics were charged a more manageable $300), so while it might be useful for developers to attend, members of the general public might want to consider whether it’s worth the cash.

