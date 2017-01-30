Google I/O 2017 dates confirmed, expect new Android announcements

Your phone might still be waiting on the Android Nougat update, but it’s time to start thinking about what Android O will bring as the Google I/O 2017 dates are officially confirmed.

Google I/O is the search giant’s annual developer conference and the usual launch platform for a mass of new software features and improvements.

Having earlier this month teased the upcoming event with a series of puzzles and cryptic questions, Google has now confirmed the Google I/O 2017 dates.

Related: MWC 2017

The days to add to your diary? Well, you might want to keep May 17-19 free if you’re desperate to find out exactly what Google’s working on over the next year.

The dates had been deduced by a number of super sleuths following Google’s breadcrumb trail of clues and have now been confirmed by company CEO, Sundar Pichai.

“Yep, it’s true: I/O’17 will be at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA on May 17-19,” Pichai announced on Twitter.

Although Android N was formally unveiled at Google I/O last year, the software wasn’t officially dubbed Nougat until later in the year and didn’t hit its first handset until it dropped aboard the Google Pixel in October.

Despite the software having now been in the wild for four months, recent reports showed it was still powering less than 1% of all Android devices.

As well as discussing Android O and its Android Wear and Chrome platforms, Google is likely to use I/O to discuss advancements with search and its Google Now voice services.

We might even see a UK release for the Amazon Echo-rivalling Google Home speaker announced.

WATCH: Google Pixel and Pixel XL Review

What new features would you like to see brought to Android O? Let us know in the comments.