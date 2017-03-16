Google Home UK release date to be announced later this month

The Google Home smart speaker could make its way to the UK later this month, latest reports have claimed.

The Amazon Echo rival is currently available exclusively in the US, but Google has announced plans for a UK launch event for March 28.

Despite pencilling in a big UK reveal for the day before the Samsung Galaxy S8 release date, the search giant has yet to detail exactly what new devices at UK-bound.

“Please join us for some exciting announcements,” the company wrote in its UK-specific event invite.

Although failing to mention any individual devices by name, the invite added: “We’d love you to meet the newest members of our family.”

It has since been suggested that this somewhat ambiguous announcement relates to the company’s Google Home speaker that plays host to the Google Assistant, the firm’s voice-controlled Siri rival.

Unveiled alongside the Google Pixel last October, the Google Home speaker has been available stateside since November. Here in the UK, however, it’s only ever been listed alongside “coming soon” availability.

As well as hosting the internet searching, query answering Google Assistant, the Google Home speaker possess the ability to talk to multiple smart home devices, acting as a centralised hub for your connected living quarters.

Unlike the rival Amazon Echo, it also features interchangeable bases allowing you to update the colour of your speaker beyond the basic white and grey colour scheme.

UK pricing for the device has yet to be confirmed, but we’ll be on hand to bring you all the latest from the launch.

