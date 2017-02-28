Google Home finally gets UK release date

If you’ve been waiting for Google Home to come to the UK, your patience will be rewarded soon.

Google’s smart assistant will be launching in the UK before the end of June 2017, the BBC reports. The device has been exclusive to the US since October 2016.

For the uninitiated, Google Home is a voice-controlled, internet-connected speaker that can play music, control smart home gadgets, perform web searches, and dictate personalised information from the Google services you use. It’s a direct competitor to the popular Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot, which will have had nearly a year’s head start in the UK market by the time the big G finally shows up.

Then again, Google has a unique party trick: the Google Assistant artificial intelligence lets you ask follow-up questions, so interactions are a lot more like conversations. Amazon’s AI assistant Alexa, powered by Wikipedia and the Bing search engine, doesn’t currently offer that sort of feature. Google also has the advantage of an existing data infrastructure thanks to its search engine and the huge number of Android devices out there.

Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh told the BBC, "We've got so much history with people using our search products and people using voice queries through Android phones... that we're able to much better answer these types of questions. All this data really helps us in making sure we understand what the user is looking for."

There’s no word on pricing yet, but Google Home costs $129 (around £100) in the US. While we wait, check out our first impressions below of the US version of the device.

