Google Home gets UK launch priced at £129 - here's how to buy one

Google has just announced its smart speaker and Amazon Echo rival, Google Home, will launch in the UK in April. Here's all you need to know about pre-ordering and buying the new gadget in the UK.

Well, it's taken a while, but Google's Amazon Echo rival, Google Home, is finally making its way across the pond for a UK launch.

Yes, the smart speaker will be arriving on our shores next month, and there's plenty to be excited about, what with a great design, excellent sound, and of course, a genuinely helpful digital assistant packed inside.

Google also announced it's teamed up with the BBC, Guardian, Financial Times, The Sun, Telegraph, Huffington Post, Sky News, and Sky Sports to bring UK users tailored news based on their location.

But where on earth do you buy such a thing? Is this just another Currys PC World job, or are other retailers offering some decent discounts? And when exactly will you be able to get your hands on this thing? Allow us to explain...

Google Home – UK price and release date

After Google announced the speaker last year, those in the US were able to get hold of the device almost immediately, while us brits languished for months without the help of the company's digital assistant, Google Assistant, in portable speaker form. It's a wonder we've survived this long.

But the end of these dark times is in sight. Google announced earlier this year that Google Home would be hitting UK stores before the end of June, but now it's confirmed the device will arrive on April 6.

Yes, come April 6, the UK will finally be able to bring Google Home, er, home. And it's going to cost you £129 according to Google. That's already cheaper than the £149.99 Amazon Echo, but where on earth should you buy Google's alternative from? Are there any deals going? Well, we're getting to that.

Google Home – Where to pre-order

Google Home will be available from the Google Store, of course, but there's a load of other places you can pick up the speaker. Argos, Dixons, John Lewis and Maplin will all be stocking Google Home, with EE said to soon be offering the device – though just when remains unclear.

At the time of writing, the only pre-order information we have comes from the Google Store itself. If you head over to Google Home page on the site, there's a button to 'Join Waitlist'. Click this, and your Gmail account email will be added to a list to be notified when the speaker becomes available, presumably for pre-order.

And if you want to add a bit of flair to your speaker, Google is offering coloured bases which will run you £18 for the fabric versions and £36 for the more sturdy metal designs. You can get your hands on these decorative additions on the Google Store.

Let us know if you'll be pre-ordering in the comments.