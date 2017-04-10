Google Home now has a major advantage over Amazon Echo – here's why

Amazon might just have the edge in the smart speaker market for now, launching its Alexa-powered Echo device before rivals, along with the smaller Echo Tap and Dot.

But Google isn't far behind with its Google Home alternative, which launched stateside last year and is made its way to the UK just this month.

And now, it seems the big G is adding a new feature which might just give it one up on Amazon's rival device.

As reported by AndroidPolice, the Discover tab of the Google Home app now features a card that says 'Multiple users now supported".

That means we can expect to see the device supporting multiple accounts, allowing different users with separate music accounts and data to make use of the speaker.

However, it seems for the time being the actual feature isn't live – but at least we know the launch of this much-needed functionality is imminent.

Below the headline, the new card says: "Now, you and others in your home can get a personalised experiece from your Assistant on Google home."

Just how the feature will work remains unclear at this point, but we're expecting to hear more very soon as the feature goes live and users start reporting their experiences.

Multiple user support is something the Amazon Echo is yet to feature, but we're sure the company is working on bringing such functionality to the speaker soon.

We'll keep you updated on Google Home's multiple user support, so stay tuned for when it goes live.

Let us know what you think of the new feature in the comments.