Google Home gets smart home savvy just in time for UK release

There was some great news for UK tech fans today as Google announced the April 6 availability of its Google Home speaker.

For those interesting in snapping-up one of the £129 Cast-enabled devices, here’s some even better news: It’ll now play nice with tech from loads more smart home brands.

From today, Google Home will work with August Smart Locks, Logitech Harmony products, the Wink Hub and Rachio Sprinklers.

It’ll also enable control of LIFX smart lights, Vivint Home Security devices, Geeni Connected bulbs, cameras and power switches. Electrolux smart appliances are also compatible (via Android Central).

In our early tests of the Google Home, we found it to be capable as a voice-controlled home automation hub, but bemoaned the lack of partnerships out of the gate.

Although it worked well with Philips Hue tech, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT and Google’s own Nest and Chromecast products, third-party integration remained thin on the ground.

Today’s news goes some of the way to addressing those complaints, as the Google Home squares off against the much-more-capable Amazon Echo for the right to control your smart home tech.

Will this make you more likely to choose Google Home over the Amazon Echo? Share your thoughts in the comments below.