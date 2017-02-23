You can now shop using Google Home

Google Home owners can finally buy shopping through the smart speaker, giving it functionality that has thus far only been available on the rival Amazon Echo.

First spotted here, the new feature allows any Google smart speaker owner to use voice-activated ordering on Google Express – an online marketplace made up of more than 40 popular US shops.

Getting started with hands-free shopping is easy. All you have to do is head to the Settings inside the Home app and click the new option under Google Account to set up a voice-activated ordering method.

This payment method is completely separate from Android Pay, making use of saved debit and credit card information to buy products through Google Assistant.

Amazon Echo, the main rival to Google Home, has been offering shopping since launch – one of the key reasons it was brought to market.

It's slightly easier to buy through the Echo, thanks to the 1-click order preferences already set-up inside your Amazon account.

You can also utilise the Echo to add items to your shopping list by asking Alexa to do so, and, if you ask nicely, she will even give you daily deals.

Google Home owners are able to complete transactions between $4 and $100 right now, and as an extra treat Google is not charging shipping and service fees for anything bought through the smart speaker until April 30.

As for those in the UK, Amazon Echo remains the only option until Google Home is released.

Do you plan to invest in Google Home when it arrives in the UK? Let us know in the comments.