Google Home ups smart home skills with Belkin, WeMo and Honeywell support

As we pointed out in our Google Home review, the Assistant-powered speaker has a long way to go before rivaling Amazon Echo as a smart home hub.

This week, Google took steps to remedy that by announcing integration with Honeywell, Belkin and WeMo smart home accessories.

The trio of smart home heavyweights joins Nest, Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings, which were supported upon launch.

In a post on its official blog Google wrote: “With Honeywell and your Google Assistant on Google Home, you can conveniently manage your home’s temperature without leaving the comfort of your covers—just say "Ok Google, turn the temperature up downstairs.” And when you’re headed out the door, Belkin Wemo and your Google Assistant can help you remember if you turned off the lights—just say “Ok Google, did I leave the bedroom lights on?”

Google Home owners will be able to incorporate those devices using the Google Home app.

From Settings users can browser to Home Control and then click ‘+’ next to new devices.

Google also said Home Control will come to the Pixel phone soon.

Will you be buying Google Home when Google decides to release it outside of the US? Share your thoughts below.