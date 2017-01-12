Google has permanently grounded its Titan internet drones

Google has confirmed it has halted plans plans use solar-powered drones to bring internet connectivity to barren areas.

The Titan initiative actually closed down in early 2016, nearly two years after Google purchased Titan Aerospace in April 2014, Google X revealed.

The drone plan was initially designed to complement X’s ongoing Project Loon initiative, which aims to deliver internet access using hot air balloons.

In a statement given to 9to5Google, a Google X spokesperson, said Project Loon had become a much more promising way of delivering access to rural areas.

The statement read: "Titan was brought into X in late 2015. We ended our exploration of high altitude unmanned aerial vehicles for internet access shortly after.

"By comparison, at this stage the economics and technical feasibility of Project Loon present a much more promising way to connect rural and remote parts of the world."

After purchasing Titan, Google had spoke positively about the possibilities of using Titan’s solar-powered drones, which were able to stay in the air for years at a time.

Google wanted to use them as ‘atmospheric satellites’ that could bring internet access to millions, aid with disaster relief and even combat environmental damage like deforestation.

While Google presses on with Project Loon, the onus will be on Facebook to push ahead with internet drones. The social network was reportedly chasing Titan for its own drone plans before Google stepped in with the credit card.

