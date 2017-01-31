Google has opened up its Daydream VR platform for all devs

Google opened up its Daydream VR platform to a select few developers last September, but now it's asking everyone to get involved.

The company has opened the platform to all developers, according to UploadVR, asking them to create apps for the virtual reality system, which can currently only be used with the Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones.

Which is likely one of the main reasons a report has emerged claiming that Google only managed to ship 261,000 of its recently launch Daydream View headsets last year, in comparison to 2.3 million Samsung Gear VR units and 88.4 million Google Cardboard units.

But with a host of smartphones set to launch this year, many of which are expected to be 'Daydream ready', as Google puts it, the time has come for more content creation.

Of course, developers will have to adhere to the company's Daydream App Quality Requirements, which among other things, state any software for the platform must "provide users with high-quality, interactive, VR experiences."

Among the main rules for app creation are a requirement for apps to place objects more than 0.5 metres away to allow users to properly focus, as well as a host of design requirements.

The View headset itself is Google's own attempt at creating a Daydream headset, but other companies are free to produce their own hardware.

When we tried out the Daydream View, we were impressed by its comfort, and the bundled remote, which makes navigating the various menus much easier than on, say, the Gear VR, with its touchpad on the side of the headset.

And it terms of apps, there's already some impressive offerings, as Google has optimised a load of its core services to make use of the 360-degree view.

But the company will be hoping inviting more developers into the fold will increase the platform's popularity in 2017, and more content can only be a good thing for users.

