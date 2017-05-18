Google Daydream 2.0 brings Cast to TV, better YouTube VR and social features

After announcing the framework for standalone Daydream hardware at Google I/O on Wednesday, the firm has followed up with a slew of enhancements for the Android-based VR platform.

One day two at Google I/O, the firm said users will be able to capture photos and videos of their VR experiences and also use Cast tech to send the visuals to the TV set.

The firm is also giving YouTube VR an overhaul to enable multiple users to “share the experience in the same virtual space.”

Related: Google I/O - 8 most important announcements

The new release, called Daydream Eupherates, is also bringing a brand new interface offering notifications through the new UI and dashboard.

There’s also a VR version of the Chrome browser coming with Eupherates.

Google is keeping quiet about when the update will arrive, but we imagine it’ll appear alongside the first standalone headsets from the likes of HTC Vive and Lenovo later this year

Those devices will bridge the gap between mobile VR like Daydream and high-end experiences like the Oculus Rift. They will contain their own display and processing power rather than having to insert a mobile phone.

Google is also working with Qualcomm on a reference design for the standalone headsets, which may see it join partners in releasing a commercial device.

Yesterday, the company stepped things up by introducing World Sense, which will use Google Tango’s 3D mapping capabilities to enable users to move naturally in VR without the need for additional sensors.

Will standalone VR headsets running on the Daydream platform encourage greater adoption of VR? Share your thoughts in the comments below.