Google Calendar finally has an iPad app

Why Google has waited this long to release an iPad-ready Google Calendar app is one the greatest mysteries of the 21st-century. But no matter, because the search giant has finally come up trumps.

Available to download now from the app store, the newly launched Google Calendar app optimised for the iPad brings with it the familiar line-up of features that Android and iPhone users have been enjoying for aeons.

To-do lists with reminders to complete tasks, personal goal setting and quick event creation are counted in the app’s smart time-management perks. For business users, the ability to schedule meetings and book rooms based on an entire team’s availability is particularly handy.

iPad users also get to see more Calendar details at a time, and the event creation screen has been slimmed down to a discreet pop-up that won’t cover the screen. You can choose a background illustration to frame the dialogue windows, too, which is a nice touch.

If you’re too lazy to open up the app, a simple searching using Spotlight on your iPad home screen should take you to the Calendar event you’re looking for.

That’s all topped off nicely with a clean, attractive interface – all the prettier for being blown up on that crisp retina display.

Google says it’s still working on a few more features for the iPad app, which will include a Today View widget.

What features would you like to see in the the Google Calendar iPad app? Let us know in the comments.