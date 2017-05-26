Google Assistant set to arrive on more Android TV devices

Google hasn't been shy about making its Google Assistant available on as many devices as possible, and now the feature is coming to more Android TV devices later this year.

Until this announcement, (via) the only TV device that could access Google Assistant was the Nvidia Shield. Now however, a slew of new boxes will join the roster of products that respond to the words ‘Okay Google’.

When Google Assistant arrives on Android TV, it will be able to search for content that suits a particular context as well as provide the ability to control smart home devices from your television.

Related: Google Home review

What's more, the assistant will be able to respond your commands even if music or video is playing from your TV.

The feature will initially roll out on US televisions, but it surely won’t be long before it makes its way across the pond to Europe too.

When it launches in full, the assistant will be available on devices running Android Marshmallow, Nougat, and O.

The big G will also be revamping Android TV, with the company saying the updated version of the OS will organise ‘video content into channels and programs in a way that’s familiar to TV viewers.’

The teased image demonstrates a UI that looks to be much easier to navigate, with the new home screen set to launch later this year after the release of Android O.

Are you excited to use Google Assistant on your TV? Let us know in the comments.