Google Pixel phones' best feature has arrived on your Android handset

Earlier this week at MWC Google announced its voice activated Assistant software would soon be rolling out to millions more Android phones. That rollout starts today.

In a video posted to YouTube the Mountain View-based company says it has started the process of bringing Assistant to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones.

Once installed, it replaces Google Now on Tap. When users hold down the home button on their Android device they’ll be greeted by the Google Assistant instead.

In a welcome bonus for Android phone users, this isn’t one of those ‘rolling out today and arrives with you in six months once your manufacturer and network gets around to approving it.’

The update is coming via Google Play services so will by-pass all that nonsense.

Assistant started out as being available on just the Pixel and Pixel XL phones via the Android 7.1 update.

The voice-powered AI enables users to ask complex questions and receive answers via Google search, find photos via date and location, set reminders, pull up flight itineraries and much more.

The rollout on Nougat and Marshmallow phones will join the Google Home speaker, Android Wear 2.0 devices and the Nvidia Shield Android TV box.

Are you happy with the arrival of Google Assistant or will you miss Google Now on tap? Let us know in the comments.