Google and Levi's confirm pricing for Project Jacquard smart jacket

Wearable tech is about more than strapping a watch to your wrist and squishing your face into a VR headset.

Google and Levi’s have teamed up to weave wearable technology directly into the clothes on your back, too.

First up from the Project Jacquard partnership is a smart jacket dubbed the Levi’s Commuter.

Despite having first teased the tech back in 2015, the jeans giant and tech behemoth have now finally confirmed not only when the smart jacket will drop, but how much it will set wannabe owners back.

The good news is that having been so long in the works, the Commuter jacket will finally launch this year. The bad news, is that it’s not coming cheap.

Set to hit retailers’ shelves in ‘the fall’, Google and Levi’s have confirmed that wannabe owners will have to fork out $350 (£288) for the smart garment.

The launch plans and pricing were confirmed over the weekend during South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

Rather that wiring a pair of headphones into the hood or squeezing a screen unnecessarily into the chest, the Commuter offers far more seamless tech integration.

The cuff of the jacket features touch and gesture sensitive sensors woven directly into the fabric. These allow wearers to adjust music volumes, get directions and answer calls without having to take their synced smartphone from their pockets.

Importantly, too, instead of looking like a garish gadget, this is wearable tech that you’d actually want to wear, with the Commuter sporting a currently, slim fit finish that’s classically stylish.

Although not exactly cheap, the Commuter will still be more affordable than strapping a shiny new Apple Watch to your arm. You’re unlikely to grow out of your Apple Watch with a few too many cakes though.

Would you wear clothes with tech woven into the fabric? Let us know below.