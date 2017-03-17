Gold Cup 2017 Live Stream: How to watch Cheltenham Festival's biggest race online

The big race at the Cheltenham Festival is, of course, The Gold Cup, and today is the day the action gets underway.

Among the horses participating this time, we've got Colin Tizzard's Cue card and Native River, along with Willie Mullins-trained Djakadam.

It promises to be a great event, with many expecting Native River or Cue Card to take this one.

But what if you can't get down to the festival itself, or near a TV in time to catch the action? Well, luckily, you can watch online.

ITV has the rights to this one and will be showing the race on ITV1 with coverage kicking off at 1pm GMT (9am EST).

The race itself doesn't get underway until 3.30pm (11.30am EST), however, so if you want coverage of the full day's racing developments, tune in at 1pm, otherwise hold off until later in the afternoon.

If you want to watch the race in your browser, you can head over to the ITV Hub to catch everything live – though, you'll need a TV licence to watch anything live.

If you're on mobile, fear not, as there are apps for the main operating systems that will allow you to tune in while out and about. Here are the links:

ITV Hub app – Android | iOS | Windows

And that's it. ITV is the only place to catch the action, so make sure to either tune in via the TV or get online using the above links at around either 1pm or 3.30pm.

Let us know your predictions in the comments.