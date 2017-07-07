America is trying to muscle in on the British ultra-luxury car industry with a Rolls Royce rival of its own: the Godsil Manhattan V16.

The USA has a formidable car industry, known for turning out powerful gas-guzzling motors with serious road presence. But when it comes to ultra-luxury vehicles, the ludicrously wealthy typically turn to British classics like Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin.

In a bid to scupper the status quo, a largely unknown auto firm called Godsil Motorcars has revealed a new concept car called the Godsil Manhattan V16, a slick and retro-inspired luxury motor with heaps of street appeal.

Check it out:

Here’s how Godsil’s press release for the Manhattan describes the car: “The design is a continuation of the Art Deco period of the early 20th century utilised by companies like Rolls Royce, Delahaye and Duesenberg. The idea behind the design is the question Godsil Motorcars asked themselves: ‘What would a Duesenberg look like today if they were still in business?’ They wanted an Art Deco design without the ‘retro’ look."

According to the company, the car boasts huge 22-inch wheels and a wheelbase of 134 inches – making it longer than a Rolls Royce Phantom. It’s also tipped to ship with a 13-litre, 800-cubic-inch V16 engine that offers up 1,000-horsepower, and runs on natural gas.

The bad news is that we’ve still got no idea when the car which actually hit the road. The Manhattan was announced way back in 2013, and was expected to enter production the following year. However, we’re only now seeing proper concept images, and Godsil’s own estimates put the first prototype as launching within a year. That means we probably won’t see the road-ready product for several more years – and potentially never, if founder Jason Godsil fails to rack up the necessary investment.

In the meantime, salivate over these shots:

What do you think of the Godsil Manhattan V16? Let us know in the comments.