Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta starts next week

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands will have an open beta from February 23-27 across PS4, Xbox One and PC, Ubisoft has announced.

Having held a closed beta earlier this month, Ubisoft is keen to put the pressure on Wildlands to work out some final kinks before launch.

The upcoming beta period will feature the same Itacua region found in previous trials, with missions and exploration available to solo players or kitted-out squads.

Those still curious about Wildlands will likely want to jump in on the action ahead of launch, which is only a few weeks away.

Players can pre-load the open beta from February 20, saving you precious time once things kick off.

Tom Regan recently went hands-on with Ghost Recon Wildlands and came away with mixed feelings.

“With over 60 different vehicles, there’s certainly some fun to be had tearing up the Bolivian countryside with four mates, but thanks to its archaic AI, it currently fails to offer the kind of satisfying challenge that would keep players coming back.”

“With less than two months to go before Wildlands hits the shelves, let’s hope that Ubisoft can use that time to help give a beautiful-looking world the depth and variety of gameplay that it deserves.”

Ghost Recon Wildlands will launch on March 7 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.