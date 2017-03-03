Ghost Recon Wildlands DLC detailed by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has revealed all of its post-launch content plans for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands.

The upcoming team-based third person shooter will be supported throughout the duration of 2017 with its DLC pass and an assortment of free updates.

Ubisoft has confirmed the season pass will contain “two major expansions” in addition to a "special mission that calls on players to take on enemies that only experienced Ghosts are able to handle." As is usually the case, all new content will be available to pass holders a week before everyone else.

Owners of the pass will also receive exclusive outfits and weapons alongside EXP boosters for you and your squad.

You can check out a full list of the upcoming DLC below, as provided by Ubisoft.

One week early access to two major expansions:

Narco Road: Players will infiltrate a gang of smugglers and take part in crazy races and challenges to earn their infamous leader's trust and destroy them from the inside. Gamers will be able to meet new bosses and travel the wildlands in new vehicles.

Fallen Ghosts: During an evacuation mission, the Ghosts' chopper is shot down and the squad will need to adapt as they’re tracked down by an elite group of ruthless

mercenaries. Players will fight a new powerful enemy, learn new skills and unlock weapons to complete their mission.

DLC Missions:

The Unidad Conspiracy missions: Players will work to break down and destabilize the alliance between Santa Blanca and Unidad in the Media Luna province.

The Peruvian Connection pack: Players will be able to play through the Peruvian Connection mission as well as receive seven gear patches

Faction themed equipment packs:

Rebellion Ghost Pack: Players can don an outfit inspired by the brave Katari 26 rebels. They will also unlock a unique AK-47 equipped with a bigger magazine and customized with unique engraving work.

Unidad Ghost Pack: Players dominate enemies with an Unidad outfit so they can attack Unidad camps dressed just like one of them. They will also unlock a unique Unidad LMG weapon, customized with the colors of Unidad, and equipped with a red dot scope and a larger magazine.

Santa Blanca Ghost Pack: With a Santa Blanca-inspired outfit, players can mimic their style without joining their ranks. This pack also unlocks the Santa Blanca golden M1911, customized with engravings and the mark of the cartel, for players to unleash chaos on the cartel.

Other digital content:

Exclusive vehicle: Bolivian Minibus

Permanent +5% XP booster for the player

Single-use short XP booster: +50% XP for the player and +25% XP for other players in the session, expires two hours from time of use.

Tom Regan recently went hands-on with Ghost Recon Wildlands and came away with a mixture of thoughts.

“With over 60 different vehicles, there’s certainly some fun to be had tearing up the Bolivian countryside with four mates, but thanks to its archaic AI, it currently fails to offer the kind of satisfying challenge that would keep players coming back.”

Ghost Recon Wildlands is set to launch on March 7 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.