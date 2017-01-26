Ghost Recon Wildlands closed beta starts next week

The closed beta for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC next week, Ubisoft has confirmed.

Those lucky enough to gain access can play the beta from February 3-6, with the trial being available for pre-load from February 1.

"Aspiring Ghosts and their co-op partners will infiltrate the province of Itacua where they can work towards dismantling the Santa Blanca cartel in any way they choose," Ubisoft explained. "Players will be able to travel solo or team up with up to three friends in co-op as they take advantage of the wide variety of vehicles, weapons, and equipment available to the Ghosts."

You can head over to the official website now to register your interest. You’d best be quick, though, as the beta kicks off in just over a week’s time.

Tom Regan recently had a chance to play Wildlands, and came away from the ambitious open-world shooter with mixed feelings.

“With over 60 different vehicles, there’s certainly some fun to be had tearing up the Bolivian countryside with four mates, but thanks to its archaic AI, it currently fails to offer the kind of satisfying challenge that would keep players coming back.”

“With less than two months to go before Wildlands hits the shelves, let’s hope that Ubisoft can use that time to help give a beautiful-looking world the depth and variety of gameplay that it deserves.”

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 7.