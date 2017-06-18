Get Witcher 3 with both expansions on PC for just £17.49

Witcher 3 is one of those rare games against which all others will be measured, so this deal is easy enough to recommend.

Online retailer GOG is selling The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition for a bargain-basement price of just £17.49

The fact that this is the GOTY Edition means you can both the game’s expansions: Hearts of Stone, and Blood & Wine.

Here’s GOG’s description of the game: "Become a professional monster slayer and embark on an adventure of epic proportions! Upon its release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt became an instant classic, claiming over 250 Game of the Year awards. Now you can enjoy this huge, over 100-hour long, open-world adventure along with both its story-driven expansions worth an extra 50 hours of gameplay. This edition includes all additional content - new weapons, armor, companion outfits, new game mode and side quests."

We gave The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a very rare 5/5 score, praising the game’s huge, coherent and immersive game world, as well as the engaging game systems and storyline. We also lauded the title’s beautifully rendered characters and scenery, and the massive roster of quests, side-quests, and activities.

Here’s our verdict:

"With commiserations to Bioware and Bethesda, Wild Hunt is the new RPG by which all other RPGs should be judged. Not only has CD Projekt Red deliverered the largest and most convincing fantasy open-world we’ve ever seen, but a storyline, quests and systems that make it an incredibly compelling place to run, ride and sail around in. It’s the GTA 5 or Red Dead Redemption of sword and sorcery sagas and the biggest, most breathtaking time sink you’re likely to play this year.”

We haven’t reviewed the Hearts of Stone expansion, but we gave the bigger Blood & Wine expansion a very respectable 4.5/5 score. We enjoyed the addition of the vast and beautiful Toussaint zone, the exciting and varied quests, the exceptionally good writing, and the fantastic fights with new combat abilities.

Here’s our verdict:

"Blood & Wine is an experience that is truly bittersweet. This is the hallmark of a studio at its peak, wholly confident and with nothing left to prove, but also still committed to delivering an expansion that’s more generous with its content than some full games – and which is good enough to be a Game of the Year contender in its own right."

"I’m sad to say goodbye to Geralt, especially since we've just got an entirely new flavour of a world that shows no signs of becoming stale. As PT Barnum famously said: "always leave them wanting more". CD Projekt does just that."

Have you spotted any great gaming deals recently? Let us know in the comments.